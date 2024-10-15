Alert federal marshal spots wanted Delaware man at St. Thomas beach bar

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A Delaware man wanted for forgery was arrested last week after an alert federal marshal spotted him at a bar on Sapphire Beach in St. Thomas on Thursday, authorities said.

Matthew D. Adams of Dover, DE was reportedly recognized by an off-duty U.S. Marshall, who alerted VIPD officers of his presence in the territory. Local officials verified that there was an outstanding arrest warrant in his name from the state of Delaware, where charges of theft and forgery were laid against him in September.

Adams is accused of embezzling over $100,000 from the New Castle, Delaware branch of the American Federation of Station, County and Municipal Employees. A former union member, Adams is accused of writing dozens of fraudulent checks to himself against the union’s bank account, forging the signature of a union board member in the process.

Between July 2021 to May 2024, Adams reportedly wrote and cashed 70 fraudulent checks ranging in value from $700 to $3000, for a total value of $126,300. At least 38 checks, Delaware officials allege, were deposited to the suspect’s TD Bank account

After his arrest on Thursday, Adams was remanded into the custody of the V.I. Bureau of Corrections, and appeared in court on Friday morning. He waived extradition, and Magistrate Paula Norkaitis granted Delaware officials 30 days within which to extradite Adams. Because no bond had been set by the State of Delaware, and he was therefore returned to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections. A review hearing has been scheduled for Friday November 8.