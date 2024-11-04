4 Virgin Islands students honored as Best in the Region in FCCA essay competition

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Governor Albert Bryan, tourism officials, cruise industry executives, education officials, parents, teachers, and supporters celebrated four young Virgin Islanders who participated in the international essay competition sponsored by the Florida Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA).

The celebration at Lockhart K-8 School on Tuesday recognized the achievements of Rachell Guzman Ramirez, First Place winner in the Senior Division; Tyler Ian Antonio Chung, Second Place winner in the Junior Division; Senior Division participant Nafiah Yarborough and Junior Division Participant J’Quan Walwyn.

“Our winners represented us to the world,” Bryan said. “You are a big deal and it’s important that we show up for you all the time.”

Recognizing the winners as “ambassadors for the place you call home,” Lockhart K-8 Principal Merlene Jones thanked the Virgin Islands Department of Tourism for giving the students the opportunity to display their writing abilities.

FCCA Chief Executive Officer Michele M. Paige said the students’ essays were judged best in the Caribbean Region, as well as Central America, 30 states and Mexico. Paige presented Lockhart K-8 School with a check for $10,000 – and said FCCA will fund a party celebrating the achievement for the school.

In addition to awarding First Place winners Rachell and Tyler with laptops, the Office of the Governor presented the First Place winners with checks for $750 and $250 to each of the other winners.

Remarks by VI Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte, Deputy Tourism Commissioner RoseAnne Farrington, Education Commissioner Dionne Wells-Hedrington and Insular Superintendent Stefan Jurgen expressed the pride felt about the words each student chose to describe what makes the Virgin Islands special.

“You can come from someplace small and you can do big things,” Jurgen said.