Flash Flood Watch starts by midday today

CHRISTIANSTED — A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, the National Weather Service said this morning.

A wet and unstable weather pattern with an elevated to significant flooding risk is expected, according to the NWS.

This is due to a combination of an exceptional tropical moisture pattern, a lingering frontal boundary to the north, persistent southerly winds bringing additional tropical moisture, and the passage of a tropical wave.

Areas at Risk:

Flooding threat: All of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, with the greatest risk concentrated in eastern Puerto Rico.

All of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, with the greatest risk concentrated in eastern Puerto Rico. Mudslide threat: All of Puerto Rico, with the highest risk across eastern and central sections, particularly in areas where soils are nearly 90% saturated.

Hazardous Events & Potential Threats/Impacts:

Flash Flood Watch: In effect from midday today through 8 PM AST Sunday.

In effect from midday today through 8 PM AST Sunday. Additional Hazards: Thunderstorms: Producing frequent lightning and strong gusty winds.



For updates on excessive rainfall, lightning, and other hazard risks, along with a detailed map of the areas at risk, refer to the Experimental Graphical Hazard Weather Outlook: https://www.weather.gov/erh/ghwo?wfo=sju.