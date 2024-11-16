Frontier Airlines passenger is left with ‘disfigured penis’ after brutal hot tea injury

MYRTLE BEACH — An airline passenger was left with third-degree burns and ‘disfiguring scars’ on his penis and testicles after he spilt hot tea over himself while traveling on Frontier Airlines.

Sean Miller was flying home to Philadelphia from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in September when he spilled the ‘scalding’ hot drink that had been filled to the brim.

In a federal lawsuit, Miller states how he now experiences ‘significantly decreased sensation in his penis’ while the burns caused ‘highly unsightly and embarrassing discoloration on his penis, scrotum/testicles.’

Miller was rushed to an ambulance the moment the plane landed and taken to Jefferson Medical Hospital’s burn center where he was treated for severe third-degree burns.

‘Due to the tightly-situated plane seat configuration, Miller was unable to get up from his seat after the spill and, instead, was trapped in agonizing pain while his body was being burnt,’ his attorney, Adam S. Barrist, told The Independent.

The burns have led to permanent scarring on and around his genitals while Miller ‘has been encountering sexual dysfunction’ ever since, Barrist explained.

The lawsuit also outlines how Miller suffered a herniated disc while writhing in ‘agony’ and was unable to get out of his seat while his body ‘burnt’, such was the tightness of the of the seating.

Miller has alleged how he now suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, ‘lack of self-esteem’ as well as sexual dysfunction.

Although Miller spilled the drink on himself between his legs, in the suit he claims the ‘scalding’ hot water was handed to him ‘in highly negligent fashion, filled to the brim, at an unsafely and unreasonably high temperature and without any form of a lid.’

Miller alleges how he has endured ‘great physical and mental pain and anguish’ since the incident which he expects to continue into the future, ‘if not for the balance of his natural life.’

The spill has left him with pinched and damaged nerves, neck pain, embarrassment, emotional harm, and ‘strains, sprains, disc bulges and disc herniations throughout his body, the extent of which is presently unknown.’

Miller has also suffered financially having been forced to take off time from work in order to treat his injuries while also having to foot the bill for ‘substantial’ medical expenses.

He is seeking $150,000 in damages for his injuries.

Miller alleges Frontier Airlines ‘had a duty’ to provide him tea ‘in a safe manner that would not subject him to potential injury and disfigurement.’

So far, Frontier Airlines has not responded to the lawsuit.

A spokesperson told DailyMail.com ‘As a matter of standard practice, we do not comment on pending litigation

By JAMES GORDON/Daily Mail