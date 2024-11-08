Government official arrested over 400 sex tapes with president’s sister, high-profile wives

MALABO — Equatorial Guinea’s recent sex scandal has garnered a ton of attention, resulting in a crackdown on sex in government offices.

Baltasar Ebang Engonga, a relative of the president and a prominent figure in Equatorial Guinea, also known as the country’s “financial crime boss,” has gotten himself into deep trouble for recording sex tapes with the wives and relatives of government leaders. In fact, over 400 pornographic videos have been leaked after being discovered during a fraud investigation.

After a stash of these videos was found, the explicit content flooded social media, undoubtedly destroying families and reputations in the country’s government. Engonga himself is married with six children.

“As the government, we cannot continue to see families destroyed,” said Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, vice president of Equatorial Guinea.

Mangue is calling for more cameras in government offices and is attempting to stop the spread of these videos online.

Multiple s3x tapes were found in his home. He slept with:

• The wife of his pastor's little brother

• His godfather's wife

• His sentry's wife

• His bodyguard's wife

• Fifteen friends of his younger sister

• His pastor's wife

Additionally, Engonga, who was initially being investigated for fraud, is now facing legal heat for unprofessional conduct and public health risks. According to Equatorial Guinea’s chief prosecutor, Anatolio Nzang Nguema, if Engonga was “infected with a sexually transmitted disease,” he would face more charges.

“This action is a decisive step in our policy of zero tolerance towards behaviors that undermine the integrity of the public service,” Mangue said on X.

“Ethics and respect are fundamental in our administration, and we will not allow irresponsible behavior to compromise public trust. Responsibility and professionalism must be the pillars of our work as servants of the state.”

By SAMMI CARAMELA/VICE