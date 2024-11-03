Kareem Pinney killed at Grandview Apartments in St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Virgin Islands Police are investigating a shooting that left 17-year-old Kareem L. Pinney dead on St. Thomas early this morning.

The homicide occurred at around 2:39 a.m. today, when the ShotSpotter detection system reported multiple shots fired near Grandview Apartments in Donoe, according to police.

Officers responded and found Pinney lying near the apartment complex in Estate Donoe with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

Emergency medical technicians, who were on scene, concluded that he did not have any vital signs, and Pinney was identified by his next of kin.

The death marks the 36th homicide in the territory so far this year, including 20 on St. Thomas and 16 on St. Croix.

Anyone with information about the shooting or other crimes is urged to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit at 340-774-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.