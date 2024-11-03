Garbage collection in Frederiksted halted due to ‘inclement weather,’ VIWMA says

FREDERIKSTED — The Virgin Islands Waste Management Authority (VIWMA) said today that “house-to-house waste collection” has been suspended in the following St. Croix areas due to inclement weather:

Frangipani

Estate Whim

Estate Glynn

Frederiksted Town

“Collection services for these areas are expected to be completed as soon as possible,” VIWMA spokeswoman Lorna Nichols-Minkoff said. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and rely on your cooperation as we are working to resume our regular service schedule.”

For more information, please contact the Solid Waste Collection Manager, Michael Nathaniel, at 340-474-7683 or email [email protected].