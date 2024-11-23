Man claims $8,669.48 insurance payout on car he didn’t own, but crashed

FREDERIKSTED — A St. Croix man allegedly forged ownership documents on a vehicle he crashed in order to steal the owner’s insurance claim money after the accident, authorities said.

Kadeem Harry, 32, was arrested and charged with forgery, passing or possession of forged bills or notes, obtaining money by false pretense, grand larceny, and access to computers for fraudulent purposes, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began on May 16, 2024, when the Economic Crimes Unit began investigating a forgery complaint against Harry, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Kadeem Harry, 32, of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

The investigation revealed that Kadeem Harry was involved in an auto collision while operating the complainant’s vehicle, police said.

After the collision, he requested a duplicate copy of the vehicle’s Certificate of Title from the Bureau of Motor

Vehicles, St. Croix district and forged the complainant’s name on the title along with a Bill of Sale and notarized the documents indicating that the vehicle was sold to him, according to police.

“These documents were then provided to the Bureau of Motor Vehicles and USAA insurance division, which helped complete the claims process, causing Harry to receive the claims check in the amount of $8,669.48, which was issued in his name,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

As a result of the ECU investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Kadeem Harry, according to Chichester.

Harry surrendered himself to officers present at the Wilbur H. Francis Command Police Station on Friday, where he was served his arrest warrant, advised of his rights, and placed under arrest without incident, police said.

Harry was subsequently read his Miranda Rights, booked and processed.

Bail for Harry was set at $20,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the Golden Grove prison.

The suspect is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court on Monday.