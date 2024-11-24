Drive sober or get pulled over campaign

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Office of Highway Safety (VIOHS) has joined forces with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to remind residents and visitors to make responsible choices behind the wheel during the upcoming holiday season.

As part of a targeted enforcement initiative, the Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD) will be conducting heightened DUI enforcement efforts from November 25, 2024, through December 31, 2024.

This campaign coincides with the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, a time when traffic-related incidents often increase due to alcohol consumption.

The Traffic Investigation Bureau in both the St. Thomas/St. John and St. Croix districts will focus on DUI enforcement along major territorial roadways, including but not limited to the following routes:

St. Thomas: Routes 30, 32, 38, & 40

St. John: Routes 10 & 20

St. Croix: Routes 70, 75, 66, 68, 62, & 82

The officers will be conducting checkpoints and patrols to identify and apprehend impaired drivers in accordance with Title 20, Section 493 of the Virgin Islands Code.

While the primary focus is on impaired driving, officers will also address other visible traffic infractions, including:

Unrestrained passengers in both the front and rear of the vehicle.

Unregistered and uninsured vehicles.

Tinted windshields and license plate violations.

Additional safety violations that endanger road users.



“Impaired driving is a serious threat to the safety of our roads, especially during the busy holiday season,” said Director Daphne O’Neal. “We are working with local law enforcement to ensure that the community remains safe, and that individuals make responsible choices when celebrating.”

Celebrate responsibly this holiday season

The VIPD and the VIOHS are dedicated to promoting safe driving practices and reducing traffic-related crashes, injuries and fatalities. Our mission is to ensure that every resident and visitor can enjoy our beautiful islands safely and responsibly. For more information, visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving or to request a traffic safety presentation, contact the Virgin Islands Office of Highway Safety through Director Daphne O’Neal at [email protected], Impaired Driving Coordinator K’ Tonya Petrus at k’tonya.

[email protected]. You may also contact the office via telephone at 340-513-5291, or 340-772-3025.