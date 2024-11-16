Northerly swell to bring hazardous marine and coastal conditions to the USVI and Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN — A northerly swell will maintain hazardous marine and coastal conditions through at least Monday, particularly for the Atlantic waters and the passages, and the coastal areas of northern Puerto Rico, Culebra, and Saint Thomas and Saint John, Emanuel Rodríguez-González, the NWS’ Service Hydrologist-Meteorologist Climate Services Lead, said this morning.

Conditions will gradually improve starting on Tuesday, according to Rodríguez-González.

HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST SUNDAY



* WHAT…Life-threatening rip currents due to breaking waves between 9 to 13 feet, occasionally higher.



* WHERE…Beaches along the northwest to northeast coasts of Puerto Rico, including Culebra. Beaches of northern St. John and St. Thomas.



* WHEN…For the Rip Current Risk through Monday afternoon. For the High Surf Advisory through 6 AM AST Sunday.



* IMPACTS…Rip currents that can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water where it becomes difficult to return to safety. Large breaking waves producing dangerous swimming conditions and minor beach erosion.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS



There is a high risk of rip currents.



Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs.



If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly.



A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions.



HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY

AFTERNOON