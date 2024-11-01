November kicks off with hazardous seas, high surf and life-threatening rip currents

SAN JUAN — Favorable environmental conditions and abundant moisture will maintain ideal conditions for showers and thunderstorms today and tonight, NOAA Chief Meteorologist Ian Colon-Pagan said this morning.

Over the next 12-24 hours, an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected, with locally higher amounts primarily in eastern Puerto Rico. Other areas, including the U.S. Virgin Islands, may see rainfall ranging from 1 to 3 inches, according to Colon-Pagan.

As a result, the Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through Saturday morning due to the high likelihood of moderate to heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding, rapid river surges—potentially pushing some rivers beyond flood-stage levels—and mudslides in steep areas, he said.

Additional hazards include hazardous marine conditions and life-threatening rip currents from northerly swells and fresh to strong winds. Small Craft Advisories, a High Risk of Rip Currents, and High Surf Advisories remain in effect through the weekend, according to NOAA.

While weather conditions are expected to improve tomorrow and Sunday, soil will remain saturated, and stream flows will rise, making even brief periods of moderate to heavy rain potentially dangerous flooding.

If you’re planning on attending outdoor activities this weekend, please stay updated on the forecast and weather alerts regarding hazardous conditions in your area.

For updates on excessive rainfall, rip currents, or any other potential hazard risk in the days ahead, visit the Experimental Graphical Hazard Weather Outlook.