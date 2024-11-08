NWS issues Flood Watch for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN — The National Weather Service says “a wet and unstable weather pattern” will set the table for a moderate to high chance of flooding rains in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend.
Therefore, a Flood Watch is in effect for the islands from noon on Saturday through Sunday evening, according to the NWS.
“Additionally, life-threatening rip currents are expected along the Atlantic coastline of Puerto Rico and the northern U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as the north and east-facing in St. Croix throughout the holiday weekend,” NOAA’s Carlos Anselmi said tonight.
Key Messages
- The NWS expects between 2 and 5 inches in eastern Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands during that period, although amounts will likely be less for northwest Puerto Rico.
- River stream flows are above normal to much above normal, and soils are over 90 percent saturated in many areas of eastern and interior Puerto Rico, making landslides much more likely.
- There is a Moderate risk of rip currents along the north and east-facing beaches, becoming High around Monday.