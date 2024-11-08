NWS issues Flood Watch for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN — The National Weather Service says “a wet and unstable weather pattern” will set the table for a moderate to high chance of flooding rains in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend.

Therefore, a Flood Watch is in effect for the islands from noon on Saturday through Sunday evening, according to the NWS.

“Additionally, life-threatening rip currents are expected along the Atlantic coastline of Puerto Rico and the northern U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as the north and east-facing in St. Croix throughout the holiday weekend,” NOAA’s Carlos Anselmi said tonight.

Key Messages