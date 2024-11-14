Pedestrian dies after being struck in Mars Hill

FREDERIKSTED — A 83-year-old man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle in Mars Hill on Tuesday evening, authorities said.

Alexander Springer was crossing the Queen Mary Highway (Route 70) on foot near Target Service Station when he was struck by a subcompact car just before 6:04 p.m., the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The Traffic Investigation Bureau was immediately dispatched to to the accident scene in Mars Hill in Frederiksted, according to the VIPD.

“The preliminary investigation and the evidence at the scene indicated that the pedestrian appeared to

have stepped into the roadway when a silver Toyota Yaris was heading eastbound and was struck,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Next of kin were contacted and provided a positive identification of Springer as the pedestrian killed in the accident, according to Chichester.

“Currently, the cause of death has not been determined, however, Mr. Springer did sustain visible

injuries to the head and neck,” she said.

An autopsy is pending to determine the extent of the trauma sustained and the exact cause of death.

This case will remain open and under investigation by the Virgin Island Police Department Traffic Investigation Bureau, St. Croix District