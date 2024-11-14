Man dies after rear-end crash in Estate Pearl

CHRISTIANSTED — An 88-year-old man was killed in a crash in Estate Pearl on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Matthew Telesford, was positively identified by a family member as the accident victim, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began at 4:26 p.m., when a 911 emergency dispatcher directed a traffic officer to a two-vehicle collision on Southside Road (Route 62) near H & H Tire and Battery, according to the VIPD.

At the accident scene, responding officers observed a blue Chevy Colorado on the property of the Bethel Deliverance Center Church with the driver slumped over and unresponsive, police said.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that a black Cadillac Escalade, and the blue Chevy Colorado,

were both heading from south to north,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “The Chevy Colorado was at the rear of the Cadillac when it struck the Cadillac on the right rear taillight, veered to the right, hit the utility pole, then slammed into a concrete slab.”

The operator of the Cadillac and the passenger were not injured, however the Emergency Medical

Technician on the scene determined the operator of the blue Chevy Colorado, Telesford, succumbed to his

injuries, according to Chichester.

This case remains open and under investigation by the Virgin Island Police Department Traffic

Investigation Bureau, St. Croix District.