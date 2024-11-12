Sewage could overflow in downtown St. Thomas due to pump station failure, VIWMA says

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Waste Management Authority (VIWMA) said Sunday night that the Cancryn Pump Station “is currently offline due to a disruption with the discharge line.”

This failure may lead to St. Thomas “sewer system issues in the downtown area, potentially causing manhole overflow,” according to VIWMA.

“VIWMA advises residents to avoid standing water in the affected areas,” it said.

“The VIWMA is diligently working to complete the necessary repairs,” it added. “We understand the inconvenience this may cause and rely on your cooperation as we resolve this matter.”

For more information, contact the Division of Education and Communications Management at 340-474-2811 or email [email protected].