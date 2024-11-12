NHC sees 30% chance of cyclone over central Caribbean Sea

KINGSTON — The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said a tropical wave over the central Caribbean Sea has 30% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours.

“Environmental conditions appear conducive for development, and a tropical depression will likely form late this week as the system moves westward into the western Caribbean Sea,” the Miami-based forecaster said.

Some computer forecast models show that it could eventually become Tropical Storm Sara.

The NHC said early this morning that a tropical wave over the central Caribbean is continuing to produce an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

There are less than three weeks left until the official end of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, and this new area for likely tropical development comes just days after what was left of Tropical Storm Rafael fizzled over the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

“We’ve seen a lot more thunderstorm development,” FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin said. “I mean, (Monday) nothing was going on in the Central Caribbean. Yes, we had thunderstorms over Puerto Rico. We were watching stuff in Costa Rica. But we have a noticeable increase on satellite over the past 24 hours.”