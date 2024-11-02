Tell us about changes when you get Social Security benefits

If you receive Social Security, you can help to make sure we pay you the right benefit each month. You can do that by telling us about relationship or other life changes that could affect your eligibility for retirement, survivors, or disability benefits – or the benefit amount.

You and your family may miss out on additional payments you may be due if you don’t report changes to us in a timely manner. Or you may be overpaid benefits and have to pay us back.

What you need to tell us

To make sure you are paid correctly and receive the payments for which you are eligible, let us know right away if:

· You get married or divorced.

· Your spouse or former spouse dies.

· You become the parent of a child (including an adopted child).

· The child (or stepchild) who gets benefits on your record gets married.

· The child (or stepchild) who gets benefits on your record no longer lives with you. Note: We will need the name and address of the person with whom the child is living.

How to report changes

We offer several ways to report changes:

· Call us at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778), Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

· Call your local Social Security office.

· Fax, mail, or deliver your updates to your local office.

You can use our office locator at www.ssa.gov/locator to find your local office.

If you get retirement, survivors, or disability benefits and need to update your address, phone number, or direct deposit, it’s easy to make those changes using your personal my Social Security account www.ssa.gov/myaccount. Or you can use our automated telephone services at www.ssa.gov/agency/contact/phone.

Get the right check, in the right amount, at the right time, by reporting changes right away! Please share this information with those who need it.