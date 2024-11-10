The mysterious erasure of ‘Mamacita’ Kimberly Guilfoyle from the Trump fold

WEST PALM BEACH — Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle may have been the only woman in the world more somber than Vice President Kamala Harris following Tuesday’s election results—and all the contouring in the world couldn’t hide it on her face.

Though dressed the part in MAGA red, Guilfoyle appeared to be the odd woman out as she joined the Trump clan onstage Wednesday to celebrate President-elect Donald Trump’s victory in Palm Beach, Florida. And Don Jr. seemed to be making sure she felt it.

The scene: Barron Trump stood proud and tall beside mother Melania; Eric Trump embraced his wife, RNC co-chair and would-be pop star Lara Trump; pregnant Tiffany Trump beamed while a glassy-faced Ivanka Trump leaned into husband Jared Kushner. And Don Jr., meanwhile, seemed to be trying to escape his partner. In a video of the moment, he can be seen switching his location onstage several times away from Guilfoyle before finally settling on turning his back to her.

The whole squad pic.twitter.com/5yQVkFiney — Kai Trump (@KaiTrumpGolfs) November 6, 2024

Trouble in Trumpland?

Fresh from of that moment on stage, Trump’s granddaughter and RNC cheerleader Kai Trump posted a photo of the “whole squad” backstage. The photo-op, puzzlingly, included Elon Musk, while Guilfoyle and Melania were painfully absent.

Melania’s relationship with her husband’s presidency—and the pomp and circumstance that comes with it—has long been complicated; her ‘pain points’ will most likely continue to be apparent (and the course of much breathless speculation) during his second term. But Guilfoyle’s passion for all things Trump and Don Jr. has become a large part of her public persona.

So when Don Jr., 46, was in September allegedly spotted canoodling in Palm Beach with 37-year-old “It Girl” Bettina Anderson, Guilfoyle’s silence was a departure from someone who used to call herself his “mamacita.”

“They’re not trying to hide it. They’ve been seen together all over Palm Beach,” a source told theDaily Mail of Don Jr.’s reported dalliance. (Neither Don Jr. nor Guilfoyle has ever commented on the Mail’s reporting, which included photos of the couple taken during a “romantic” brunch date.)

On the campaign trail in the weeks since, Don Jr. and Guilfoyle, 55, pressed on—often with strained-looking poses and awkward appearances together.

The couple reportedly started dating in 2018 after he divorced ex-wife Vanessa, with whom he shares five children, including Kai. They got engaged in 2020, but when they were asked on The View that year when they might be walking down the aisle, they both seemed to dodge the question.

“We need to get the president re-elected!” Guilfoyle answered.

It took them another four years, but Trump will soon be back in office. But is now the right time for them to be sending save-the-dates, or is it too late?

By EMELL DERRA ADOLPHUS/Daily Beast