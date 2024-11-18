Woman arrested for using stolen credit card to go on $6,000 shopping spree in St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A 36-year-old woman was arrested on Sunday, accused of using a female friend’s credit card to go on a $6,000 shopping spree on St. Thomas, authorities said.

D’nique Heyliger, of St. Thomas, was arrested and charged with fraudulent use of credit card and grand larceny, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began on February 28, 2023, when detectives assigned to the Economic Crime Unit began investigating a complaint filed by the woman’s friend, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of D’nique Heyliger, 36, of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

“The investigation revealed that from March 2022 to August 2022, D’nique Heyliger used the victim’s Mastercard bank card to make purchases at Frenchtown Deli and online at Amazon and ETSY, totaling over $6,000.00 without her permission,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

On October 2, 2024, an arrest warrant was issued for Heyliger, police said.

Heyliger voluntarily surrendered herself to officers with the Economic Crime Unit on Sunday after being notified about the outstanding arrest warrant, according to Chichester.

The suspect was advised of her Miranda Rights, booked and processed at the Richard Callwood Command for processing, according to police.

Bail for Heyliger was set in the amount of $20,000.00. Unable to post bail, she was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the St. Thomas jail.

Heyliger is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.