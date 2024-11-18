Single-vehicle crash ends life of St. Croix man in Peter’s Rest

CHRISTIANSTED — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a St. Croix man on Peter’s Triangle Road in Peter’s Rest late Sunday night, authorities said.

Alric Davila, 31, was positively identified by a family member as the accident victim, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Police were called to the scene about 11:49 p.m. Sunday, after the 911 Emergency Call Center got a report of an auto accident on Peter’s Triangle Road, according to the VIPD.

“The caller stated a vehicle collided into a wall and the male was slumped over on the passenger side not responding,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Preliminary investigation revealed this was a single vehicle crash involving a silver Ford Fiesta, police said.

The Ford Fiesta was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a wall adjacent to a residence in Peter’s Rest, according to police.

The driver, now deceased, was not wearing a seat belt, police said.

Emergency Medical Services was dispatched, and the male was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

This case is being actively investigated by the Traffic Investigation Bureau, St. Croix District