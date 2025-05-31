Coast Guard destroyer seizes 860 pounds of cocaine in Caribbean

SAN JUAN — The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) seized an estimated 860 pounds of illegal drugs from a vessel in the Caribbean Sea this week.

Gravely’s VBSS team boarded a vessel of interest. The team discovered and seized 19 bales of cocaine, with an approximate weight of 860 pounds and an estimated street value of $13,650,000.

The interdiction by Gravely was conducted by the ship’s Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS) team alongside a U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET) assigned to the ship.

“I am incredibly impressed by the professionalism and prompt action executed by the Sailors and Coast Guardsmen aboard Gravely! Seamless integration of U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard maritime assets is integral to border protection — this is an excellent example of that teamwork,” said Vice Adm. Doug Perry, Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet. “Border security is national security. Gravely’s deployment highlights our dedication — and the Nation’s dedication — to maritime homeland defense priorities.”

U.S. Navy forces are deployed under U.S. Northern Command’s maritime homeland defense authorities with a LEDET embarked to enable maritime interdiction missions to prevent the flow of illegal drugs and other illegal activity.

Since entering the Gulf of Mexico March 15, Gravely has received support from P-8 aircraft assigned to Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla., allowing for enhanced and increased identification of illicit activity for the embarked Coast Guard LEDET in the Gulf of America and the U.S. 2nd Fleet and U.S. 4th Fleet areas of operation.

Using the Coast Guard’s jurisdiction, Gravely employs LEDET personnel to perform vessel boardings, searches, and seizures in U.S. and international waters, targeting drug trafficking, illegal immigration, and transnational crime with a nexus at the U.S. southern border. With the LEDET’s tactical expertise guiding interdiction efforts, Gravely harnesses its advanced surveillance systems and mobility to locate and intercept suspect vessels, effectively extending Coast Guard authority through naval power to enhance maritime security operations. This collaboration ensures a robust, legally empowered response to maritime threats, strengthening U.S. border protection efforts.

U.S. 2nd Fleet, reestablished in 2018 in response to the changing global security environment, develops and employs maritime forces ready to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic and Arctic in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.