St. Croix: Partly sunny, breezy, brief showers, high 89

CHRISTIANSTED – Today St. Croix will be partly sunny with a brief shower or two and breezy in the afternoon with a high of 89, AccuWeather said.

Tonight St. Croix will experience mainly clear conditions and a low of 76, according to AccuWeather.

Afternoon showers and thunderstorms will make for an elevated risk of flooding across the interior and western sections of Puerto Rico, the National Weather Service said.

A surface high over the Atlantic continues to steer small amounts of smoke from the wildfires in Canada towards the islands, according to the NWS.

Earthquake Dominica

2025-06-06 05:06 am (Local Time) 2025-06-06 09:06 (UTC) MAGNITUDE: 4.5

LOCATION: Latitude: 14.94N, Longitude: 61.01W, Depth: 152 km

NEARBY CITIES: Fort-de-France, Martinique, 38 km, NNE; Roseau, Dominica, 58 km, SE; Castries, Saint Lucia, 101 km, N