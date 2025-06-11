Bank teller’s alleged fraud accomplice arrested by ECU

FREDERIKSTED– A man accused of aiding a bank teller in the theft of $100,000 from a 90-year-old man has been set free pending a court appearance.

Mylon R. Allen, 44, was arrested and charged with obtaining money by false pretense, forgery, uttering or passing forged or counterfeited matters, passing or possession of forged bills or notes, grand larceny, aggravated identity theft, participating in fraud on creditors, access to computer for fraudulent purposes, financial exploitation of an elderly or dependent adult, and conspiracy, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

On January 29, 2025, the Economic Crimes Unit began investigating a complaint filed by a 90-year-old male victim, reporting an incident of obtaining money by false pretense, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Mylon Roan Allen, 44, of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

“The investigation uncovered that Mylon Allen was the accomplice, who assisted Jahmaira Farrell in fraudulently obtaining funds from the victim’s Oriental Bank account,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

As a result of this investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Mylon Allen, according to Chichester.

After being notified, on June 10, 2025, Allen surrendered himself to officers at the Wilbur H. Francis Command Police Station without incident, police said.

Allen was advised of his rights, served a warrant for his arrest and taken into official custody, according to police.

Subsequently Allen was booked and processed at the police operations building in Mars Hill.

Based on the incident, bail was set at $20,000.00 for the alleged incident.

Allen was granted permission by a Superior Court judge to post just $800.00 bail to obtain his freedom of movement.

Allen was released pending his scheduled advice-of-rights hearing at Superior Court in Kingshill.