St. Croix man accused of cashing 3 fraudulent checks totaling $4,370

CHRISTIANSTED – A St. Croix man is behind bars today after allegedly cashing three fraudulent checks totaling $4,370.00.

Thomas S. Schoenbohm, 47, was arrested and charged with obtaining money by false pretense, grand

larceny and access to computer for fraudulent purposes, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

On July 3, 2024, detectives with the Economic Crimes Unit began investigating Thomas S. Schoenbohm for allegedly obtaining money by false pretenses, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Thomas Steven Schoenbohm, 47, of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

“The investigation revealed that on several occasions Schoenbohm willfully created and/or presented three fraudulent checks, totaling $4,370.00, which he personally cashed at the Food Town Supermarket using the complainant’s bank account,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

On June 10, 2025, at approximately 11:06 a.m., detectives traveled to Schoenbohm’s residence where he was served with a warrant for his arrest and taken into official custody without incident, according to Chichester.

Schoenbohm was transported to the Wilbur H. Francis Command Police Station, where he was advised of his rights, booked and processed, police said.

Bail for Schoenbohm was set at $20,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Golden Grove.

Schoenbohm remains there pending an advice-of-rights hearing.