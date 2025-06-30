Cayman Islands’ same-sex civil partnership law upheld by UK court

GEORGE TOWN (Reuters) — A Cayman Islands’ law legalizing same-sex civil partnerships was upheld by a London court on Monday, after a long-running legal battle, in a ruling hailed by campaigners.

London’s Privy Council, the final court of appeal for the British overseas territory, rejected an appeal that had argued the Caribbean islands’ governor had no right to enact the bill, after lawmakers had rejected similar legislation.

The change in the law came in 2020 following a landmark court case brought by a lesbian couple – Caymanian lawyer Chantelle Day and her partner Vickie Bodden Bush, a nurse – after they were refused permission to marry.

While the Cayman Islands’ courts ultimately ruled that the right to marry extended only to opposite-sex couples, they said that same-sex couples were entitled to legal protection “which is functionally equivalent to marriage”.

A bill was brought to parliament to put that protection into law, but lawmakers rejected it in July 2020 by nine votes to eight. Then-governor Martyn Roper then enacted the Civil Partnership Law that September, allowing same-sex civil partnerships, saying the action had to be taken to uphold human rights.

Kattina Anglin, a lawyer based in the Cayman Islands, argued that Roper did not have the power to introduce the law under the Cayman Islands’ constitution.

But her case was rejected by the islands’ courts and her final appeal was dismissed by the Privy Council.

Campaign group Colours Caribbean, which backs the right for same-sex unions, said the ruling “brings much needed clarity that our Bill of Rights is enforceable regardless of the will of a majority in Parliament”.

Anglin’s lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside normal working hours.

