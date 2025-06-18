Worried about crime in St. Croix? ‘Buy a dog,’ ‘get a Ring camera,’ chief of detectives says

You’re on your own.

When it comes to crime.

The police aren’t there to protect you.

That’s the word from Naomi Joseph, the Chief of Detectives for the Virgin Islands Police Department in the District of St. Croix.

Joseph broadcast that important message in the form of a “Community Alert” on Facebook today to warn residents not to expect cops to prevent crimes from happening – because they can’t.

Rather, if residents are worried about a rash of burglaries that first started in April, they should spring for a watchdog – or a “cheap” Ring camera.

“We want to give you an alert on an increase in burglaries in this district,” Joseph said in an Internet feed broadcast by the VIPD on Facebook today. “In the month of April we had ten burglaries, ten burglaries. May ballooned up to 32. And in June, today is the 13th, and we already have 15.”

“So I need you to be aware that burglars are taking advantage of your absence – and even when you’re present. OK, so be aware, and … there’s no one area. It’s Frederiksted up to Christiansted area that’s being burglarized.”

“So we need you to pay attention to your surrounding,” Joseph continued. “Do what you need to do to protect your home. Whether it be – bring an animal – or a dog – add an alarm system, put cameras in place – do something to make sure that you make it difficult for the burglars to get in.

“Maybe take your most valuable items and secure them elsewhere. Safety deposit box at the bank. You know, jewelry. If you have thousands and thousands of dollars worth of jewelry – don’t leave it home – unless you have a hidden safe in the ground or something to that effect.”

So please do what you can to protect yourself. We also ask you to look out. Be your neighbor’s keeper. I guess that’s the best way I can say that. Lookout to see people. Cuh, the burglars from our experience: they would park a distance away in a cut, and then walk on foot into the home. They (the burglars) already did a drive-by to see if somebody is there so they scoping you out, you know, checking the terrain out, seeing any resistance to get in.”

“So know this: Um, Ring cameras are pretty cheap. Invest in them once a month. I mean buy a couple. Put them (ring cameras) in your place. They give you an alert to your phone so that you know when somebody is at your house. All right? We just … we being all of us, we gotta do our best to protect ourself (sic).

“Because when the police do come: Burglary done happen. You come home and met your house totally ramsacked (sic). Too late now. It already gone. Already happened. So the best bet is to do what you can to protect your home to prevent them from getting in … and keeping your valuable as safe as possible.”

https://www.facebook.com/VIPoliceDept/videos/718586240900863