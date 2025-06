CHRISTIANSTED — Today St. Croix will be breezy and pleasant with times of sun and clouds and a high of 88, AccuWeather said.

Tonight St. Croix will be partly cloudy with a thunderstorm in spots late and a low of 78, according to AccuWeather.

Meanwhile, there is an elevated risk of brush fires in Puerto Rico today, the National Weather Service said.

“Avoid fires, protect your community!” the NWS said on X.