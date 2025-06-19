Donald Trump’s granddaughter Kai, 18, spotted working at Dunkin’ Donuts

Donald Trump‘s granddaughter Kai Trump was spotted taking orders behind the counter at a Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru.

The teen, 18, posted a hilarious clip of herself attempting to work the register and help customers to her TikTok account earlier this week.

In the video, a customer pulled up to the window and the smiling teen double-checked their order, took payment, and handed over the iced coffee.

Kai donned a bright pink tank top and orange shorts to match the company’s iconic colors.

And while it appears as though she didn’t actually get a job there and that it was a stunt to promote a new YouTube video in which she tried every one of the coffee chain’s drinks, fans were in shambles over the footage.

‘Reminds me of your grandpa! Hard workers!’ one person complimented in the comment section.

“She’s such a great person,” someone else wrote.

‘Donald working at McDonald’s and now Kai working at Dunkin Donuts. Epic,’ another shared.

During the race to become president, Trump, 78, worked at a McDonald’s in Philadelphia.

Video captured from within the kitchen showed the now-president passing out orders to a group of grateful prearranged ‘customers’ – Trump supporters understood to have been pre-selected by his camp.

Trump removed his suit jacket, put on a black and yellow apron, and proceeded to cook batches of French fries, something he said he had wanted to do ‘all my life.’

He then proceeded to dip wire baskets of potatoes in sizzling oil before salting them and handing them out to customers through the restaurant’s drive-thru window. Thousands of people lined the street opposite the restaurant to watch.

On YouTube, Kai posted a video called Kai Trump Eats and Drinks EVERYTHING at Dunkin’ Donuts to her 1.16 million followers.

She was joined by her little brother Tristan, 13, and her best friend, Emma Markin, 16, for the endeavor.

The trio rented out the coffee chain so they could have it all to themselves while they tried and rated everything on the menu.

They made their way through all the Refreshers and coffee drinks, before eating from a tray of mouth-watering donuts.

Viewers thought Tristan was the star of the show with his witty quips and boyish charm.

He also confessed in the video that it was his first time having caffeine, so his face of disgust had users laughing.

“Kai’s little brother is hilarious,” someone wrote.

“You can see the caffeine hitting him,” another said.

‘Tristan on caffeine is the funniest thing I’ve ever seen,’ a person penned.

‘I know moms aren’t your target demographic but as a boy mom(26 now), watching the caffeine and sugar hit and escalate in Tristan was hilarious. Brought back memories,’ a mom detailed.

‘Tristan is freaking hilarious- crying with laughter!!!!’ a comment read.

Someone else said: “Tristan has those big energy Trump genes.”

Others begged Kai to do more videos with her little brother, who people compared to his grandfather Donald.

‘Loved your little brother. He’s witty and charismatic like his grandpa,’ a user begged.

‘OMG, your brother is hilarious. You need to include him more in your videos. He’s so adorable. Thanks for sharing!!!’ another expressed.

‘Little dude is the best guest on the channel! Please do more with him,’ someone requested.

Another wrote: “This boy is so candid and so honest. Bring him in [the] next videos. He is so entertaining.”

By OLIVIA SALAMONE/Daily Mail

