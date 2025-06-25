Hector Sankitts arrested in connection to double murder on Queen Street

FREDERIKSTED — A St. Croix man is being held on a gun charge in connection to a double homicide on Queen Street in Frederiksted Town in February, authorities said.

Hector Sankitts, 25, was arrested and charged with carrying of a firearm openly or concealed and possession or sale of ammunition, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at approximately 11:48 p.m., when the ShotSpotter mobile application reported shots fired on Queen Street, Frederiksted, in the vicinity of Yolanda’s Minibar, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Hector Sankitts, 25, of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands.

Police Officers responded and found one unresponsive male with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

A second gunshot victim later arrived at the Governor Juan F. Luis Hospital & Medical Center and was also later pronounced dead, police said.

On April 16, 2025, members of the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) along with Special Operations Bureau (SOB) executed Operation Always Watching!, according to police.

After further investigation into this matter, Operation Always Watching! (part II) was executed on June 25, 2025, by members of the CIB and SOB, police said.

As a result of the search warrants, an assault rifle and ammunitions were confiscated, according to police.

Hector Sankitts was transported to the Wilbur Francis Command Police Station where he was advised of his rights and stated he does not have a firearm license, police said.

Sankitts was placed under arrest and charged with carrying of firearms openly or concealed and possession or sale of ammunition, according to police.

Bail for Sankitts was set at $50,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Golden Grove.

Sankitts is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing at the Superior Court in Kingshill tomorrow. Court.