CHRISTIANSTED — Today St. Croix will be partly sunny a d breezy with a thunderstorm in spots this morning and a high of 90, AccuWeather said.

Tonight St. Croix will experience mainly clear conditi9ns and a low of 79, according to AccuWeather.

A drier airmass with Saharan Dust particles will promote mostly fair and weather with hazy skies across PR and USVI, the National Weather Service said.