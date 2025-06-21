Help cops find Tiffany Mendez wanted for domestic violence in St. Croix

CHRISTIANSTED — Police need your help to find a woman wanted in connection to an act of domestic violence on St. Croix, the Virgin Islands Police Department said on Facebook.

Tiffany Mendez, 42, is wanted on a charge of destruction of property-domestic violence, according to the VIPD.

Mendez is a black female with brown eyes, black hair and a brown complexion. She stands 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

The suspect has some distinguishing marks, such as tattoos on her left neck, left chest and right upper arm, police said.

Mendez is known to frequent the Orange Grove, La Grande Princess and Walter I.M. Hodge Pavilion areas of St. Croix, according to police.

If you see Tiffany Mendez, or know her whereabouts, you are urged to call 911 or make contact with Police officer J. Divine at the Wilbur Francis Command 340-778-2211. If you know the whereabouts, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.