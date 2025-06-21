Dasha Graham killed in Grove Place

FREDERIKSTED – Police are investigating after a 29-year-old man was killed in Grove Place this evening.

Dasha Graham was positively identified by a family member as the homicide victim, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began at approximately 6:15 p.m., when the 911 Emergency Call Center got an alert from ShotSpotter regarding multiple gunshots fired in the vicinity of Cozy Corner in Grove Place., according to the VIPD.

REST IN PEACE: Dasha Graham, 29, of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

“Shortly after, a caller reported that a male may have sustained injuries as a result of the discharging of gunshots,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

The male ultimately succumbed to his injures and was later identified by next of kin as Dasha Graham, according to Chichester.

The investigation is ongoing. The Virgin Islands Police Department urges anyone with any information on this crime to contact 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-778-2211 or Crime Stoppers VI at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS). All tips will be kept confidential.

The crime scene in Estate Grove Place tonight. (Photo courtesy of the VIPD)