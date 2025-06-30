Ilejah Crabbe held in Anna’s Retreat robbery case, VIPD says

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A 33-year-old St. Thomas woman is being held in connection to a robbery that took place earlier this month in Anna’s Retreat, authorities said.

Ilejah Crabbe was arrested and charged with second-degree robbery, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

On June 28,2025, the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) made contact with Ilejah Crabbe while at the Alexander Farrelly Justice Complex after a “VIPD BOLO Poster” was issued and circulated via VIPD social media regarding an ongoing investigation pertaining to a robbery second case that occurred on June 18,2025, in the area of Annas Retreat, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Ilejah Crabbe, 33, of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

Upon making contact with Crabbe, she was advised of her Constitutional Rights, which she waived and gave a statement regarding the incident, police said.

“During her statement, she admitted to being involved in a verbal confrontation that escalated into a physical altercation with the victim while at the victim’s residence,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

Upon further investigation, the Criminal Investigation Bureau discovered that during the incident, Crabbe also removed approximately $5,600.00 worth of property from the victim’s residence after assaulting the person, according to Dratte.

At the conclusion of her interview with the CIB, Crabbe was placed under arrest on the charge listed above, according to police.

Ilejah Crabbe was booked and processed. Bail for Crabbe was set at $50,000.00.

Unable to post bail, she was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the St. Thomas jail.

Ilejah Crabbe is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court on St. Thomas.

This case is presently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911, the Police Chief’s office or Detective S. Rhymer of the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.

“The Virgin Islands Police Department deeply regrets the oversight of posting a BOLO poster for

Ms. Dejah Crabbe while trying to locate the intended person Ms. Ilejah Crabbe,” the VIPD said in a prepared statement W”e recognize the confusion and inconvenience that this caused and apologize for the inaccurate information. This error was immediately rectified as soon as we became aware and made the appropriate changes.”