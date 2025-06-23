Help cops find Dejah Crabbe wanted for robbery in St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police issued a Be On The Lookout (BOLO) notice for a St. Thomas woman this afternoon.

Dejah Crabbe, 30, of Oswald Harris Court, is wanted for questioning in connection to a robbery that occurred in Anna’s Retreat, the Virgin Islands Police Department said on Facebook.

Crabbe us a black female with brown eyes, black hair and a brown complexion. She stands 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs about 148 pounds.

If you see Dejah Crabbe, or know her whereabouts, please notify 911, the Chief’s Office or Detective S. Rhymer of the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.