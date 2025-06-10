Man charged with attempted murder after drive-by shooting in Upper Love

FREDERIKSTED — A St. Croix man faces attempted murder and related charges after being linked to a drive-by shooting in Upper Love earlier this year.

Elijah Spencer, 23, was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, third-degree assault, carrying a dangerous weapon during the commission of a crime, possession or sale of ammunition, first-degree reckless endangerment and unauthorized possession of a firearm, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The ShotSpotter detection system reported 13 shots fired in the Estate Upper Love area on April 19, 2025, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Elijah Spencer, 23, of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

Additionally, “the 911 Emergency Center received reports that Elijah Spencer fired shots at a vehicle with occupants after an argument had occurred at Front Line nightclub,” police said.

Officers at the scene recovered several spent casings and no injuries were reported, according to police.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Bureau were assigned to investigate this matter.

On June 2,2025, an arrest and search warrant was issued by an unnamed judge of the Superior Court.

The search and arrest warrant were executed today and Spencer, who is under house arrest, court conditions and wearing an ankle monitor for an unrelated matter, was placed under arrest without incident, police said.

Bail for Spencer was set at $100,000.00.

VIPD mug shot of Tony “Big T” Elizee, 41, of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

During the execution of the search warrant, three loaded firearms were collected from the residence, according to police.

While executing the search warrant at the Spencer’s residence Tony Elizee, 41-years-old, was detained and subsequently placed under arrest for unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Bail for Elizee was set at $50,000.00.

Elijah Spencer and Tony Elizee were arrested, booked and were unable to post bail.

Subsequently, both men were transported to the John A. Bell Correctional Facility, pending their advice of rights hearings, which are set for tomorrow at 9:00 a.m., at the Superior Court in Kingshill.