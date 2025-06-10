Man arrested on firearms charge after police search attempted murder suspect’s home

FREDERIKSTED — Police arrested a 41-year-old St. Croix man today after searching an attempted murder suspect’s home, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

While executing the search warrant at the residence of 23-year-old Elijah Spencer, Tony “Big T” Elizee was detained and subsequently placed under arrest for unauthorized possession of a firearm, according to the VIPD.

Bail for Elizee was set at $50,000.00.

VIPD mug shot of Tony Elizee, 41, of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

Elizee was booked and processed at the Police Operations building in Mars Hill.

Unable to post bail, he was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Correction at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Golden Grove.

Elizee is scheduled for an advice of rights hearing at the Superior Court in Kingshill at 9:00 a.m. tomorrow.