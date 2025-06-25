Minor suspect transferred to adult court in killing of comedian

KINGSHILL — U.S. Virgin Islands Attorney General Gordon C. Rhea announced that a transfer hearing was held today for the 15-year-old male minor accused in the June 5, homicide of 38-year-old Jordan “Dutty Heart” Jones. Following the hearing, the minor was ordered to be transferred to adult court, and the adult arrest warrant and charging documents were executed this afternoon.

On June 5, 2025, at approximately 12:52 p.m., the 911 Emergency Call Center received multiple reports of two male gunshot victims in the Christiansted Boardwalk area. Jones was shot multiple times. He was transported to Juan F. Luis Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. A bystander who attempted to help him sustained a graze wound and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

REST IN PEACE: Jordan Jones

After an investigation that included reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses,

the Virgin Islands Police Department took the minor into custody on June 5. He was advised of

his rights in Family Court on Friday, June 6, 2025.

The minor was arraigned on June 11 in V.I. Superior Court on St. Croix, after the Virgin Islands

Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a motion to have the case transferred to adult court. That transfer

was granted today. He faces multiple charges, including Murder in the First Degree (2 counts),

Assault in the First Degree, Assault in the Third Degree (2 counts), Reckless Endangerment,

Robbery in the First Degree, Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a

Crime of Violence and Possession of Ammunition.