St. Croix: Partly sunny, breezy, brief morning showers, high 89
Posted inBreaking News Caribbean News Puerto Rico News St. Croix News St. John News St. Thomas News

St. Croix: Partly sunny, breezy, brief morning showers, high 89

No Comments

CHRISTIANSTED — Today St. Croix will be partly sunny and breezy with a brief morning shower or two and a high of 89, AccuWeather said.

Tonight St. Croix will experience partly cloudy conditions and a low of 79, according to AccuWeather.

Calm weather condition with hazy skies, warm temperatures and breezy conditions will prevail across the islands, the National Weather Service in San Juan said.

Moderate to high concentrations of Saharan Dust continue over the region, gradually decreasing by Friday, according to the NWS.

Sneak a peek at the possible health effects and follow the Health Department’s recommendations.

Tags:

Comments

No comments yet. Why don’t you start the discussion?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *