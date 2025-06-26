St. Croix: Partly sunny, breezy, brief morning showers, high 89

CHRISTIANSTED — Today St. Croix will be partly sunny and breezy with a brief morning shower or two and a high of 89, AccuWeather said.

Tonight St. Croix will experience partly cloudy conditions and a low of 79, according to AccuWeather.

Calm weather condition with hazy skies, warm temperatures and breezy conditions will prevail across the islands, the National Weather Service in San Juan said.

Moderate to high concentrations of Saharan Dust continue over the region, gradually decreasing by Friday, according to the NWS.

