‘Pass It Down’ school uniform donation event to take place on St. Croix

CHRISTIANSTED — An important community-wide event is set to take place for a limited amount of time on St. Croix starting tomorrow.

Volunteers will be standing by during normal business hours at six locations around the Big Island for residents to drop off unwanted school uniforms.

Promoters of the event call it “Pass It Down” and say folks can donate school uniforms that “no longer fit or are no longer needed.”

The six locations on St. Croix accepting the donations are: Golden Rock Shopping Center, DPMNM Store, Legendz Lounge, My Lord Variety Store, Neighborhood Pharmacy and The Landing Beach Bar.

The collection deadline is July 10, 2025 — so that means you must make your donation on or before that date in order to help a fellow community member in need!

“Starting tomorrow we are now accepting gently-used uniforms that will be cleaned and redistributed to anyone that needs them,” organizers said on Facebook. “Don’t have kids? Well, we are also accepting donations of polo shirts in any color .. accepting during operating hours .. just bring them down .. thank you for your support!”