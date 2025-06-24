Shaky ceasefire between Israel and Iran appears to hold

U.S. President Donald Trump claims a ceasefire between Iran and Israel was “in effect” today, after expressing deep frustration with both sides for violating the agreement he brokered.

Israel earlier Tuesday accused Iran of launching missiles into its airspace after the truce was supposed to take effect. The Iranian military denied firing on Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office later said he held off on a tougher strike against Iran after speaking to Trump.

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a close up view of holes and craters on a ridge at Fordo enrichment facility in Iran after U.S. strikes, June 22, 2025. (Satellite image 2025 Maxar Technologies)

What to know:

Terms of the ceasefire still unknown: While both Iran and Israel have acknowledged the shaky ceasefire, no details have emerged about the terms of the deal or what concessions either side may have made.

While both Iran and Israel have acknowledged the shaky ceasefire, no details have emerged about the terms of the deal or what concessions either side may have made. Trump lashes out: After Israel claimed that Iran broke the ceasefire, which Iran denied, Trump used an expletive to hammer home his frustration at both nations as he spoke to reporters at the White House. He said he was “not happy” with Israel, adding that the two countries have fought “for so long and so hard” that they do not know what to do.

After Israel claimed that Iran broke the ceasefire, which Iran denied, Trump used an expletive to hammer home his frustration at both nations as he spoke to reporters at the White House. He said he was “not happy” with Israel, adding that the two countries have fought “for so long and so hard” that they do not know what to do. Casualties: Israel’s emergency services claimed that 28 people in Israel were killed during the 12-day war. The Washington-based group Human Rights Activists said at least 974 people in Iran have been killed.

How we got here: Israel launched a surprise barrage of attacks on sites in Iran on June 13, which officials said were necessary to head off an imminent threat that Iran would build nuclear bombs. The two nations volleyed strikes for several days. The U.S. military struck Iran’s nuclear sites June 22, dismissing assessments from Trump’s own intelligence agents that Iran was not building a nuclear weapon.

Meanwhile, the U.S. military strikes President Trump ordered on Iran’s nuclear facilities did not completely destroy the country’s nuclear program and likely set it back only by months, according to two people familiar with an early intelligence assessment.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a news conference at the Pentagon, June 22, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The initial report, which is highly classified, was produced by the Defense Intelligence Agency and U.S. Central Command.

Sources say the U.S. believes based on early intelligence that significant damage was done but mostly to structures above ground.

According to the sources, the enriched uranium was not destroyed and centrifuges are largely intact.

The findings are at odds with President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth insisting that Iran’s nuclear program had been “obliterated.”

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows damage at the Fordo enrichment facility in Iran after U.S. strikes, June 22, 2025. (Satellite image 2025 Maxar Technologies)

In his most recent comments Tuesday morning, Trump told reporters, “I think it’s been completely demolished.”

When asked to comment today, Hegseth stuck by his own assessment of the damage done based on the intelligence he’s seen.

“Based on everything we have seen — and I’ve seen it all — our bombing campaign obliterated Iran’s ability to create nuclear weapons,” he said in a statement provided to reporters.

“Our massive bombs hit exactly the right spot at each target—and worked perfectly. The impact of those bombs is buried under a mountain of rubble in Iran; so anyone who says the bombs were not devastating is just trying to undermine the President and the successful mission,” he added.

CNN first reported the assessment, which could change as more information is gathered on the attack.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also disputed the finding, alleging it was leaked to CNN by a “low-level loser.”

“This assessment and the leak is a clear attempt to demean President Trump, and discredit the brave fighter pilots who conducted a perfectly executed mission to obliterate Iran’s nuclear program. Everyone knows what happens when you drop fourteen 30,000 pound bombs perfectly on their targets: total obliteration,” she wrote in a statement.

By ASSOCIATED PRESS