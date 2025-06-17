St. Croix: Breezy and pleasant with times of sun and clouds, high 88

CHRISTIANSTED — Today St. Croix will be breezy and pleasant with times of sun and clouds and a high of 88, AccuWeather said.

Tonight St. Croix will experience mainly clear conditions and a low of 78, according to AccuWeather.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents in the U.S. Virgin Islands and along the northern, eastern and southeastern beaches of Puerto Rico, the National Weather Service said.

“Beachgoers must exercise caution due to possible life-threatening rip currents along these beaches,” the NWS said on X.

Meanwhile, across the region, hazy and breezy conditions will continue today.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon over western Puerto Rico, according to the NWS.

Increasing winds will promote choppy seas, small craft should exercise caution, the NWS said.

There’s an elevated fire danger across southern Puerto Rico today, according to the NWS.

Safety recommendations include avoiding open flames or sparks, keeping vehicles off dry grass, and properly disposing of all cigarettes, the NWS said.