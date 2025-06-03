St. Croix: Breezy, cloudy, high of 89

CHRISTIANSTED — Today St. Croix will be breezy with considerable cloudiness and a high of 89, AccuWeather said.

Tonight St. Croix will experience clear to partly cloudy conditions and a low of 75, according to AccuWeather.

We can expect the breezy conditions to lead to choppy marine conditions and Saharan dust overhead to lead to morning haze in western Puerto Rico, the National Weather Service said.

All day long there is a low to moderate risk of rip currents, according to the NWS.

8:20 AM AST· Jun 3

🌬️💨 Saharan Dust on the move!

GOES-East imagery shows the SAL drifting away — clearer skies ahead! 🌤️👀

📸 GOES-East muestra la Capa de Aire del Sahara alejándose del área. ¡Cielos más claros se asoman! ☀️🌎#SaharanDust #GOESEast #PRwx #USVIwx #PolvoDelSahara pic.twitter.com/UuS4awQOzg — NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) June 3, 2025

Across our area, forecasters expect to see afternoon showers, the NWS said.