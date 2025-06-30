St. Croix: Breezy, hazy, sunshine, high 90

CHRISTIANSTED — Today St. Croix will be breezy and hazy with the sunshine peeking through and a high of 90, AccuWeather said.

Tonight St. Croix will experience mainly clear conditions and a low of 78, according to AccuWeather.

Across the islands, we can expect the Saharan dust to tamp down any threat of rain, the National Weather Service said.

These dry conditions will continue for much of the week with moderate concentrations of Saharan Dust, according to the NWS.

By Friday, a tropical wave will approach the area, increasing the potential for showers and thunderstorms, the NWS said.

There is an elevated fire danger risk today from 11 AM–5 PM for southern Puerto Rico, according to the NWS.

No outdoor burning

Extinguish all sparks/flames