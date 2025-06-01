St. Croix: Breezy with considerable cloudiness and a high of 91

CHRISTIANSTED — Today St. Croix will be breezy with considerable cloudiness and a high of 91, AccuWeather said.

Tonight St. Croix will experience partly cloudy conditions and a low of 79, according to AccuWeather.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents across Vieques, St. Croix, Culebra and the southern areas of Puerto Ric, the National Weather Service said.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the northern, western, and southern coastlines of Puerto Rico from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., according to the NWS.

The concentration of Saharan dust in the atmosphere began gradually increasing Saturday evening and will linger in our area through at least Tuesday, the NWS said.

Based on climatology, in June, tropical cyclone formation is favored in the Gulf and the western Atlantic and Caribbean.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The NWS got the date correct (June 1, 2025) on the rip current graphic, but indicated incorrectly that today is “SATURDAY” when today is actually Sunday.