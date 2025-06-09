St. Croix: Breezy with times of sun and clouds, showers, high 89

CHRISTIANSTED — Today St. Croix will be breezy with times of sun and clouds and a passing morning shower or two and a high of 89, AccuWeather said.

Tonight St. Croix will experience partly cloudy conditions and a low of 79, according to AccuWeather.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service expect wind, haze and showers today.

Multiple weather hazards could present themselves today: including gusty winds, choppy seas, dangerous rip currents, heavy rain, and Saharan dust, according to the NWS.

There is a moderate risk of life-threatening rip currents along many local beaches, the NWS said.

“Swim carefully and always follow lifeguard and local safety advice,” the NWS said on X. “Your safety is priority—stay alert and enjoy responsibly!”

⚠️ARROYO, GUAYAMA, MAUNABO, PATILLAS, YABUCOA⚠️



Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory. | Advertencia de Inundaciones Urbanas y de Riachuelos. Until | Hasta: 5:00 AM AST JUN 9



#PRwx pic.twitter.com/DKd5Iknc1n — NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) June 9, 2025

“Stay informed and take precautions!”