CHRISTIANSTED —Today St. Croix will be rather cloudy and breezy with rain in the afternoon and a high of 89, AccuWeather said.

Tonight St. Croix will experience mainly clear conditions and a low of 80, according to AccuWeather.

A passing tropical wave will increase the frequency of showers and thunderstorms over the islands.

Breezy conditions will lead to choppy marine conditions across the local waters and passages.