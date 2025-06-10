St. Croix: Cloudy, breezy, afternoon shower, high 89
St. Croix: Cloudy, breezy, afternoon shower, high 89

CHRISTIANSTED — Today St. Croix will be cloudy and breezy with a stray shower this afternoon and a high of 89, AccuWeather said.

Tonight St. Croix will experience partly cloudy conditions and a low of 78, according to AccuWeather.

📅 June 10, 2025 · June 10, 2025

🌬️🌫️☔ HAZY, BREEZY & WET – AGAIN!

FOG, STRONG WIND & DOWNPOURS – AGAIN!

💨 Winds 15–25 mph | Winds 15–25mph

☔ AM/PM showers | Aguaceros AM/PM

🌫️ Saharan Dust = haze & low air quality

🌊 Choppy seas & rip currents = danger at local beaches and waters!

🏖️ Careful at sea and beaches!

Meanwhile, there is a moderate risk of rip currents on most beaches where life-threatening currents are possible, the National Weather Service said.

“Swim near lifeguards, obey flags.”

🌫️ An increase in Saharan dust particles is forecast for the islands starting tonight into tomorrow.

😷 Therefore, residents can expect mostly hazy skies and poor air quality conditions.

📢 Residents and visitors are urged to follow the official recommendations.

