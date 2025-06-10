St. Croix: Cloudy, breezy, afternoon shower, high 89

CHRISTIANSTED — Today St. Croix will be cloudy and breezy with a stray shower this afternoon and a high of 89, AccuWeather said.

Tonight St. Croix will experience partly cloudy conditions and a low of 78, according to AccuWeather.

HAZY, BREEZY & WET – AGAIN!

Winds 15–25 mph | Winds 15–25mph

AM/PM showers | Aguaceros AM/PM

Saharan Dust = haze & low air quality

Choppy seas & rip currents = danger at local beaches and waters!

Careful at sea and beaches!

Meanwhile, there is a moderate risk of rip currents on most beaches where life-threatening currents are possible, the National Weather Service said.

“Swim near lifeguards, obey flags.”

An increase in Saharan dust particles is forecast for the islands starting tonight into tomorrow.

Therefore, residents can expect mostly hazy skies and poor air quality conditions.

Residents and visitors are urged to follow the official recommendations.