St. Croix: Mostly cloudy, breezy, occasional rain, high 87

CHRISTIANSTED — Today St. Croix will be mostly cloudy and breezy with occasional rain and a high of 87, AccuWeather said.
Tonight St. Croix will experience partly cloudy conditions and a low of 79, according to AccuWeather.
Breezy and Variable Conditions Continue.
Afternoon showers and t-storms mainly over the interior and W PR, with passing showers for the east and the USVI.
Temperatures will remain seasonably hot, with heat indices up to 105 degrees anticipated.
Breezy easterlies will lead to light chop and a low to moderate risk of rip currents.