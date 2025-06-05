St. Croix: Mostly cloudy, breezy, occasional rain, high 87

CHRISTIANSTED — Today St. Croix will be mostly cloudy and breezy with occasional rain and a high of 87, AccuWeather said.

Tonight St. Croix will experience partly cloudy conditions and a low of 79, according to AccuWeather.

Breezy and Variable Conditions Continue.

Afternoon showers and t-storms mainly over the interior and W PR, with passing showers for the east and the USVI.

Temperatures will remain seasonably hot, with heat indices up to 105 degrees anticipated.

Breezy easterlies will lead to light chop and a low to moderate risk of rip currents.