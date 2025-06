CHRISTIANSTED — Today St. Croix will be partly cloudy and breezy with a thunderstorm in parts of the island this afternoon and a high of 90, AccuWeather said.

Tonight St. Croix will experience partly cloudy conditions and a low of 79, according to AccuWeather.

Across the region, we can expect variable weather conditions in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, the National Weather Service said.