St. Croix: Partly sunny, breezy, high 89

CHRISTIANSTED – Today St. Croix will be partly sunny and breezy with a high of 89, AccuWeather said.

Tonight St. Croix will experience partly cloudy conditions and a low of 77, according to AccuWeather.

Strong wind to locally windy conditions.

Moderate to high concentrations of Saharan dust.

Limited flooding risk in western Puerto Rico.

Limited heat risk; urban and coastal areas.

High Fire Risk across southern Puerto Rico.

ELEVATED FOUR DANGER RISK. / HIGH RISK OF FIRE.

Southern Puerto Rico. /

8 AM – 4 PM AST.

Avoid outdoor burning. / & Fully extinguish cigarettes & coals.

Call 911 to report any fires. /

Be part of the solution! / Be part of prevention!

Moderate risk of RIP CURRENTS for most beaches.

Featured photo by Marcos Quiles in Puerto Rico.