St. Croix: Partly sunny, breezy, high 89
CHRISTIANSTED – Today St. Croix will be partly sunny and breezy with a high of 89, AccuWeather said.

Tonight St. Croix will experience partly cloudy conditions and a low of 77, according to AccuWeather.

🌬️Strong wind to locally windy conditions.

  • Moderate to high concentrations of Saharan dust.
  • Limited flooding risk in western Puerto Rico.

🥵 Limited heat risk; urban and coastal areas.

🔥High Fire Risk across southern Puerto Rico.

🔥🌿 ELEVATED FOUR DANGER RISK. / HIGH RISK OF FIRE. 🔥🌿

📍 Southern Puerto Rico. /

🕗 8 AM – 4 PM AST.

🚫 Avoid outdoor burning. / & Fully extinguish cigarettes & coals.

📞 Call 911 to report any fires. /

💡 Be part of the solution! / Be part of prevention! 🔥🌵

  • Moderate risk of RIP CURRENTS for most beaches.

Featured photo by Marcos Quiles in Puerto Rico.

