St. Croix: Partly sunny, breezy, high 89

CHRISTIANSTED – Today St. Croix will be partly sunny and breezy with a high of 89, AccuWeather said.
Tonight St. Croix will experience partly cloudy conditions and a low of 77, according to AccuWeather.
Strong wind to locally windy conditions.
- Moderate to high concentrations of Saharan dust.
- Limited flooding risk in western Puerto Rico.
Limited heat risk; urban and coastal areas.
High Fire Risk across southern Puerto Rico.
ELEVATED FOUR DANGER RISK. / HIGH RISK OF FIRE.
Southern Puerto Rico. /
8 AM – 4 PM AST.
Avoid outdoor burning. / & Fully extinguish cigarettes & coals.
Call 911 to report any fires. /
Be part of the solution! / Be part of prevention!
- Moderate risk of RIP CURRENTS for most beaches.
Featured photo by Marcos Quiles in Puerto Rico.